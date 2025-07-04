The 21st KCVest ??? National Junior and Senior Tennis Championships will be held at the Karachi Club from July 10 to 17.
The Karachi Tennis Association (KTA), supported by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Sindh Tennis Association, will organize the tournament, sponsored by the Vest ??? Group. The total prize money for the tournament is Rs. 150,000. Outstation junior singles players will receive travel expense reimbursement as per PTF guidelines.
The national-level events include various age groups, including boys and girls’ under 18, under 14, and under 12 singles and doubles. Senior players can participate in the 35+, 45+, and 55+ singles and doubles categories.
Besides national events, local competitions will also be held, including men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as under 10 and under 7 singles matches.
The last date for registration is July 7, and a Pakistan Players Identification Number (PPIN) is mandatory for all national event participants.