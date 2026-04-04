﻿Nazir Hussain University has prepared capable graduates for the professional world::Chancellor Engineer Farhat Khan

Chancellor of Nazir Hussain University, Engineer Farhat Khan, has highlighted the institution’s strategic focus on integrating strong industrial linkages with a research-based curriculum to produce capable graduates ready for the professional world.

In a statement, the Chancellor detailed today that the university fosters a dynamic academic environment, ensuring that students acquire a strong grasp of both theoretical principles and practical skills.

He pointed out that the institution offers diverse degree programs in key fields such as Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Architecture, and Medical and Health Sciences.

Furthermore, Chancellor Khan highlighted the university’s well-structured Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, which is specifically designed to meet the needs and demands of the modern corporate sector.

To ensure broad access to quality higher education, he affirmed the availability of scholarships based on merit and need, aimed at assisting students in achieving their academic goals.

The university’s capacity to provide high-quality education is bolstered by its state-of-the-art laboratories, highly qualified faculty, and a research-based teaching approach, all of which prepare students for professional excellence.

He concluded that these combined initiatives are key to producing skilled graduates who are capable of making meaningful contributions in both national and international arenas.