Neinor Homes and Stoneshield Capital Launch €150mn Partnership to Develop Premium Residential Project in Marbella

€150mn investment will develop 262 high-quality residences in Marbella, one of Europe’s most sought-after residential markets.

MADRID, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neinor Homes (“Neinor”), Spain’s leading listed residential developer, has formed a joint venture with Stoneshield Capital (“Stoneshield”) to develop a premium residential project in Marbella, marking its entry into the high-end residential segment and further expanding its Asset Management platform.

The development will comprise 262 homes across more than 60,000 sqm, adjacent to Río Real Golf Course and close to Marbella city centre, Puerto Banús and the beach. It will feature a 1,200 sqm Private Members Club with wellness areas, pools, sports facilities and landscaped spaces.

The project is one of the largest residential developments launched in Marbella in recent years, with expected revenues exceeding €600mn over the next five years.

Under the JV structure, Stoneshield will hold 70% and Neinor 30%, with Neinor acting as delegated developer across the full development lifecycle. The investment reflects strong fundamentals in Marbella, supported by robust international demand and limited land supply.

The transaction reinforces Neinor’s Asset Management platform, which has deployed over €1.3bn alongside institutional investors including AXA IM Alts, Orion Capital, King Street and Bain Capital.

Borja García-Egotxeaga, CEO of Neinor Homes, said: “This partnership demonstrates the strength of our platform, combining development expertise with institutional capital to deliver high-quality projects.”

Juan Pepa, Founding Partner of Stoneshield Capital, added: “Spain remains one of Europe’s most attractive residential investment markets, with Marbella as a standout location.”

* For the full regulatory announcement please refer to Neinor’s webpage ( https://www.neinorhomes.com/en/corporate/investors/market-notifications/other-relevant-information/ )

For more information:

NEINOR HOMES

[email protected]

H/ADVISORS MAITLAND

[email protected]

STONESHIELD CAPITAL

[email protected]

[email protected]

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