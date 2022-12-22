No proposal under consideration to increase power tariff: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Engr Khurram Dastagir on Thursday said there is no truth in reports of increase in power tariff, adding that no such proposal is under consideration. In a statement, he said Power Ministry runs various simulations in its efforts to reduce circular debt which consider a wide range of options, but this doesn’t mean that every option will result in tariff increase.

He also termed the reports baseless in which it was claimed that the revenue collection has decreased by 83 percent. He said cumulative collection stands at 91 percent during July to November while in November, the collection is 98 percent against computed billing. The minister said contrary to the media reports, the transmission and distribution losses have decreased during the last four months and witnessed visible reduction from 20 percent to 11 percent during the period of July to October.