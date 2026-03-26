KHAIRPUR: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) has announced a significant gas discovery at the Sahito-1 exploratory well in the Khairpur district of Sindh. The well, which was spud in December 2025, has yielded a gas flow rate of 17.2 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) from the Lower Goru Formation. This discovery is projected to contribute approximately 2.8 billion Pakistani Rupees to earnings, with OGDC holding a 77.5% working interest post-discovery.

According to AKD Securities Limited, the discovery strengthens OGDC's production profile amidst RLNG curtailments and enhances exploration prospects due to an improving liquidity situation. The company’s strategic interests, including an 8.33% stake in the Reko Diq Mining Project and offshore working interests in Abu Dhabi Offshore Block-5, further bolster its position. AKD maintains a 'BUY' stance on OGDC with a target price of 522 Pakistani Rupees per share by December 2026, citing expected growth in cash payouts and production.

The post OGDC Announces Significant Gas Discovery at Sahito-1 Well in Sindh appeared first on Pakistan Business News.