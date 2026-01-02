The process to appoint a new Leader of the Opposition remains at a standstill, as the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat has dispatched a fourth formal request to the opposition’s Chief Whip, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, demanding crucial information about court cases involving the former opposition leader, Omar Ayub Khan.
A spokesperson for the National Assembly confirmed on Monday that the latest communication was sent on the directive of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. It reiterates the need for written details regarding the current status of legal proceedings pending against Mr. Khan.
This marks the fourth attempt by the Secretariat to obtain the necessary particulars, following previous unanswered letters dated 19th November, 5th December, and 19th December. To date, no official reply has been received from the opposition”s Chief Whip.
The spokesperson emphasised that the provision of this information is a constitutional prerequisite for moving forward with the selection of a new Leader of the Opposition. The entire procedure is currently stalled pending the receipt of these details.
The urgency for the information is heightened as the National Assembly Secretariat has been named as a party in certain subjudice cases related to the former opposition leader, making an update on their status essential for the institution.
The letter formally requests Mr. Dogar to provide the requisite information promptly, clarifying that only upon its submission can the constitutional procedure for appointing the Leader of the Opposition be completed.