Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and former Ambassador to the US and the UN, Masood Khan, said in a statement today that Pakistan’s leading role in the newly formed Gaza Peace Board was appreciated as a diplomatic turning point, strengthening relations with the US and receiving public recognition from US President Donald Trump.
Masood Khan said that Pakistan’s principled diplomacy has elevated its international standing by reiterating its unwavering support for the Palestinian state.
Ambassador Khan underscored that Islamabad’s participation in the Washington-based Board is rooted in its longstanding dedication to a sovereign, contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He stressed that Pakistan”s presence was substantive, not symbolic, with clear objectives to secure a durable ceasefire, guarantee humanitarian access, and progress the reconstruction of Gaza.
The initiative, which held its inaugural session on February 19, 2026, operates under the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803. Ambassador Khan described it as a practical diplomatic channel to alleviate Palestinian suffering and advance a time-bound peace process.
A key moment highlighted by the ambassador was the public acknowledgement of Pakistan”s leadership by President Trump during proceedings at the United States Institute of Peace. He termed this a “diplomatic inflection point,” signalling renewed institutional confidence in Pakistan’s constructive role as a strategic pivot in the region.
This improved political climate, he observed, has yielded tangible economic and strategic dividends. Ambassador Khan cited an expanding dialogue on cooperation in critical minerals like copper, lithium, and rare earth elements, as well as collaboration in energy, digital finance, and cryptocurrency frameworks.
These developments, alongside prospects for expanded trade, reflect a significant shift from episodic engagement to a structured, long-term strategic partnership. He also pointed to growing institutional support within Washington, including engagement with senior policymakers such as Marco Rubio, as evidence that bilateral ties are increasingly anchored in shared strategic interests.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the session, outlined Pakistan”s three core pillars for a lasting peace: an immediate, verifiable ceasefire; comprehensive humanitarian relief and reconstruction; and a credible path to Palestinian sovereignty under relevant UN resolutions.
Ambassador Khan emphasised the humanitarian urgency in Gaza, noting the extensive destruction and displacement. He called for the establishment of aid corridors in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agencies to combat famine and disease.
He reiterated Pakistan’s firm opposition to annexation and the expansion of settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, noting such actions contravene international law and UNSC Resolution 2334. The two-state solution, he affirmed, remains the only viable path to enduring peace.
Clarifying Pakistan”s potential security role, Ambassador Khan stated that the nation would not automatically join any stabilisation force. Any future involvement would be contingent upon a United Nations mandate and the consent of the Palestinian people, ruling out any combat or peace enforcement operations.
“Our engagement in Washington has reinforced Pakistan’s global standing, strengthened bilateral ties with the United States, and reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to justice, reconstruction, and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” Ambassador Khan concluded.