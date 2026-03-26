Pakistan Cement Dispatches Expected to Decline 4% Year-on-Year in March 2026

Karachi: Local cement dispatches in Pakistan are projected to decrease by 4% year-on-year, totaling 2.98 million tons in March 2026. This projection is based on data from the first 24 days of the month, with actual sales recorded at 2.13 million tons, including a three-day Eid period where sales were nonexistent.

According to JS Global, the average daily domestic sales in the northern region were 115,000 tons during the first week’s working days and increased to approximately 120,000 tons per day in the second week. However, a slowdown is expected in the third week with daily sales anticipated around 45,000 to 50,000 tons due to Eid holidays. Sales in the southern region remained steady at 17,000 to 20,000 tons per day.

On a month-on-month basis, local cement dispatches are predicted to decline by 14%, attributed to a seasonal slowdown during Ramadan and Eid holidays. Despite this, exports in March 2026 are expected to rise by 10% year-on-year, largely due to increased sea-based shipments from southern manufacturers while northern exports remain halted by border disruptions.

Overall, Pakistan's total cement sales for March 2026 are expected to reach approximately 3.65 million tons, marking a 2% year-on-year decrease and a 13% month-on-month decline. Nevertheless, total cement sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2026 are projected to be 38.40 million tons, reflecting a 10% year-on-year increase, with local sales contributing significantly to this growth.

Cement capacity utilization in March 2026 is estimated at 52%, down from 60% in February 2026 and 53% in March 2025. Retail cement prices in the northern region have risen by 2% to Rs1,440 per bag in March 2026, compared to Rs1,415 in February 2026, due to increased transportation and fuel costs, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The forecast for local dispatch growth remains at 8% year-on-year, driven by increased construction activities and monetary easing.

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