﻿Pakistan halts US-Iran war, successfully mediates: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that Pakistan has successfully mediated a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and both countries have agreed to peace talks in Islamabad.

In a statement, Mr. Dar revealed this morning that he, alongside the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, personally held several rounds of “serious and constructive negotiations” between the two nations.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of Washington and Tehran upholding their commitment to the ceasefire and confirmed that Pakistan will continue its role in facilitating contacts and dialogue.

He thanked the US and Iran for responding positively to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appeal for an immediate ceasefire and for accepting the invitation for peace talks in the capital.

Mr. Dar also thanked both sides for appreciating Pakistan’s de-escalation efforts, which culminated in the current ceasefire.