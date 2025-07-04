Pakistani squash players have qualified for the semifinals in multiple categories at the quarterfinal stage of the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2025 underway in South Korea. The young athletes demonstrated exceptional skill, securing decisive victories.
The sole exception to Pakistan’s winning streak was Sehrosh Ali in the Girls Under 15 category, who was defeated by Malaysia’s Siti S A S. Ali put up a strong fight but ultimately lost to her opponent in straight sets.
In the Boys Under 19 division, Abdullah Nawaz continued his impressive performance, easily defeating Hong Kong’s Wang W. Top-ranked Nouman Khan maintained his winning form in the Boys Under 15 category, overcoming India’s Harshil R. His compatriot, Ahmad Rayan Khan, also secured a spot in the semifinals with a commanding victory against Malaysia’s Armaan M.
Pakistani players also dominated the Boys Under 13 category, where top seed Mohammad Suhail Adnan comfortably defeated India’s Abhiyude A. In the Girls Under 13 category, Mehnor Ali showcased her talent, defeating India’s Anika K.
The Pakistani contingent is now poised for further success in the semifinals and aims to secure multiple titles at this prestigious continental competition.