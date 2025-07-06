Pakistan’s junior squash players showcased a remarkable performance at the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2025 held in Seoul, South Korea, securing seven medals, including four golds. The young athletes demonstrated their prowess in both the main and plate events, promising a bright future for Pakistani squash.
Mohammad Suhail Adnan clinched the gold medal in the Under-13 boys’ category, making a splendid comeback against India’s Iyan Dhanuka. Numan Khan secured another gold for Pakistan in the Under-15 boys’ category, defeating compatriot Ahmed Rayyan Khalil, who won the silver medal.
Mehnor Ali fought valiantly in a thrilling five-set final against China’s Yen Zi in the Under-13 girls’ category but ultimately faced defeat, earning a silver medal. Abdullah Nawaz added to Pakistan’s medal tally by winning bronze in the Under-19 boys’ category.
In the plate event, Yahya Khan and Mohammad Mustafa contributed two more gold medals to Pakistan’s impressive collection. Yahya Khan defeated Korea’s Chanyoung Ko in the Under-17 boys’ category, while Mohammad Mustafa triumphed over Hong Kong’s Tse KC in the Under-13 boys’ category.
The Pakistani contingent’s outstanding performance in the tournament highlights the emerging squash talent in the country. These achievements reflect a bright future for Pakistan in the realm of international squash. These victories mark a significant achievement for Pakistani squash.