Pakistani squash sensation Noor Zaman has stormed into the next round of the World Games after a decisive victory against home favorite Chen Haisong. Zaman dominated the match from start to finish, winning in straight sets with a commanding scoreline of 11-2, 11-2, 11-0.
The young Pakistani athlete showcased exceptional skill and control throughout the encounter, leaving the Chinese opponent struggling to keep pace. Zaman’s aggressive play and precise shots earned him a resounding win, boosting Pakistan”s presence at the international sporting event.
The Pakistan Squash Federation lauded Zaman’s performance, describing it as “fantastic” and expressing optimism for his upcoming matches. This victory marks a strong start for Pakistan at the World Games. The federation extended its best wishes to Zaman and the national team for continued success in the competition.