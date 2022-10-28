Pakistan’s HC in Dhaka observes ‘Kashmir Black Day’

ISLAMABAD: High Commission for Pakistan, Dhaka organized an event on Thursday evening in the Chancery to observe “Kashmir Black Day.”

Members of Pakistani community, academics, and local journalists attended the event, says a press release received here Friday from Dhaka. Messages of the President, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan were read out on the occasion. In their messages, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tributes to brave Kashmiri people for their unwavering struggle against India’s illegal occupation and atrocities.

In his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressing solidarity with the people of IIOJK, reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause until the resolution of the dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Mr Zafar Bangash, Director of the Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought and founding member and convener of “Friends of Kashmir, Canada” while speaking on the legal and historical perspective of the Kashmir dispute stated that October 27th “will be remembered in the history as the day of infamy” when India forcibly and illegally landed its troops in the state of Jammu and Kashmir 75 years ago.

Ms Karen Rodman, a human rights advocate, and Executive Director of “Just Peace Advocates” also spoke about the humanitarian aspects of the conflict and alerted against the demographic changes committed by the Indian government. High Commissioner, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in his concluding remarks reiterated the message of the leadership of Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued to support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for self-determination.

He emphasized the need for international community and organizations to play their role in stopping the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people.

A video documentary highlighting the life, struggle and vision of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the Kashmir freedom movement was also screened during the event. The High Commission also held a Photo Exhibition depicting the Indian atrocities in IIOJK. The participants visited the Exhibition and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.