Pakistan’s Local Cement Dispatches Projected to Rise by 10% in April 2026

Karachi: Pakistan's local cement dispatches are expected to increase by 10 percent year-on-year in April 2026, reaching 2.94 million tons, despite a month-on-month decline attributed to recent price hikes. According to JS Global, the projection is based on actual figures from the first 19 days of April, with sales recorded at 1.78 million tons. The northern region's daily sales averaged between 87,000 to 90,000 tons in the first week, increasing to approximately 100,000 tons daily in the second week. The third and fourth weeks are expected to see average daily sales of around 95,000 tons. Meanwhile, the southern region’s sales remained steady at about 20,000 tons per day.

Overall, total cement sales in Pakistan for April 2026 are projected to be around 3.61 million tons, marking a 3 percent increase from the previous year but a 4 percent decline from the previous month. In the period covering the first ten months of the fiscal year 2026, total cement sales are anticipated to reach 42.11 million tons, up by 9 percent year-on-year. This growth is largely driven by an 11 percent increase in local sales, while exports are also expected to rise by 4 percent. Cement capacity utilization in April is estimated at 51 percent, slightly lower than in March but higher than the same period last year. Retail cement prices in the northern region have increased by 4.7 percent to Rs1,530 per bag, influenced by rising transportation and fuel costs, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.