Trending News: Mauritian High Commissioner Stresses Need to Revive Preferential Trade Agreement with PakistanPakistan’s Textile Industry Showcases Strong Presence at Heimtextil 2026Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Mining Collaboration at Future Minerals ForumExchange Rates in Pakistan Show USD at 281.05 in Open Market﻿Collision between a motorcycle and a truck on Jhang Sargodha Road, one man and two women died on the spot﻿KMC Moves to 100% Digital Payments as Pension Disbursements Go Cashless﻿Severe cold wave in lower Sindh, business life paralyzed, people confined to homes, increase in sale of warm items﻿City’s Top Cop Mandates Overhaul of Investigations to Ensure Transparent Justice﻿Professionals and Friends Group successful in Agri Association elections﻿Order to provide best medical care to victims of fatal gas explosion﻿Details of Balochistan students sought from religious seminary administrators﻿Weekly Schedule for Mobile Vans Released to Ease Driving License Process﻿Immediate Inquiry Ordered into Theft of Nuts, Bolts, and Plates from Railway Track﻿Traffic Plan Issued to Cope with Tourist Rush in Murree in View of Snowfall﻿Severe fog and freezing weather predicted across the country﻿Pakistan Taps Ericsson’s Expertise For Secure National 5G Rollout﻿Wing 999’s third consecutive victory in Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament﻿PTI Accused of Plotting May 9-Like Incident; Sindh Claims Conspiracy Thwarted﻿PTI Alleges Deliberate Obstruction During KP Chief Minister’s Provincial Tour﻿Sindh Govt to Overhaul Seed Supply, Moves to End Private Sector Reliance and Geo-Tag Farmland﻿Over 21,000 Rounds of Ammunition Seized in Border Smuggling Attempt﻿New Law Expands Surveillance Powers Across Sindh to Combat Crime﻿Accident on National Highway due to heavy fog, 5 vehicles collide, more than 10 passengers injured﻿US-Iran tension is a serious threat for Pakistan and the region, warns former diplomat Sardar Masood Khan﻿Pakistan and Morocco Solidify Defence Ties with New Cooperation Pact﻿Pakistan, Morocco to Sign Landmark Defence Cooperation Pact﻿’Thinking of others in times of intense grief is the highest form of humanity’: Professor Adib Rizvi﻿Report Links Extensive Tree Felling in capital to Infrastructure Projects, Challenging Official Narrative﻿Electrical Engineering Graduate Secures Rs100,000 Prize for Top Academic Achievement﻿6 injured, including 2 children, in celebratory firing at a wedding in Karachi’s Bhains Colony﻿Body of 22-year-old youth found hanged from residence in Karachi’s Manghopir﻿Body of 55-year-old unidentified man found under plaza at Hyderabad Liberty Chowk﻿Two suspects arrested, including one injured, after an armed encounter in Karachi’s Torani Goth﻿Karachi Risala Police foils robbery plan, 2 suspects arrested with weapons﻿Karachi Kalakot police’s targeted operation, 5 individuals involved in running, playing gambling and preparation of gutka and mawa arrested﻿Bilawal says healthcare professionals must have meaningful voice in shaping health policy﻿Karachi will become the world’s best city with completion of transport, water and sanitation and health projects, CM Sindh﻿Sharjeel Says PTI Ignored Security Protocols During KP CM’s Visit﻿Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Solidify Pact to Develop Untapped Mineral Wealth﻿Major Rail Overhaul Aims to Alleviate Port Congestion﻿Global Billions Pour Into Kazakhstan As National Debt Climbs By $6.7bn﻿Pakistani Textile Industry Marks Historic Milestone at Major German Trade Fair﻿Mauritius Pushes for Revival of Dormant Trade Pact to Address Bilateral Commerce Decline﻿Bullish trend in gold market, significant increase recorded in gold and silver prices﻿SECP directs public to be wary of illegal online investment platforms﻿Launch ceremony for the book ‘Patangan Phuh Kiya’ at National Press Club Thatta﻿Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament, Medicam defeats Saudi Titans﻿Karachi: Notorious extortionist from Lyari gang war killed in late-night police encounter﻿Car parked near Kandiaro Municipal Office stolen, burglary at a shop adjacent to NADRA office Bhiria City﻿Seven Individuals Detained Following Sweeping Security Operations in Capital﻿Motorcyclist killed in trailer collision on National Highway in Bhiria City﻿If there are reservations, do not strike, talk to the administration: Chairman Talpur Town﻿Port Qasim’s Climate-Resilient Industrial Hub Tipped to Generate Billions in Economic Impact﻿PSX Plummets as KSE-100 Sheds Over 2,000 Points in Bearish Session﻿Reinstate 1% final tax regime for exporters: Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum﻿US Dollar Exhibits Notable Spread Between Interbank and Open Market Valuations﻿Severe fog across the country and temperature dropped below freezing point﻿Digital recruitment drive launched for transparent appointments in Balochistan government jobs﻿District Council Cracks Down on Illegal Billboards in Jhang﻿Trump’s actions are pushing the world towards a world war:Shia Ulema Council Pakistan﻿Free Oxygen Plant Activated at Civil Hospital Sukkur for Needy Patients Through Private Donation﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Jodia Bazaar, alleged dacoit killed, weapon recovered﻿Suspected robber arrested in injured condition after exchange of fire in New Karachi Sector 11-J﻿40-year-old man injured in firing in Karachi’s Saeedabad﻿Rewards and certificates for the police team that arrested the suspects in the Kailash Kohli murder case﻿Police encounter in Karachi Kharadar, alleged robber killed, accomplice escapes﻿Ten-year-old girl injured by gunshot in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad, Keamari﻿2 suspected robbers killed during a police encounter in Karachi’s Maripur﻿34 encounters between Karachi Police and accused last week, 7 killed, dozens injured﻿Bodies of 2 individuals recovered from 2 different locations in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad﻿Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar meets with Chief Minister of Sindh﻿Major surge in the gold market, per tola gold price increases by a massive Rs 7,700﻿Pakistan and Canada agree to enhance cooperation in key sectors including technology, trade, and energy﻿Awami Workers Party protests in Nasirabad against US invasion of Venezuela and abduction of president﻿The country is suffering from severe political instability and a deteriorating economy: Pasban-e-Watan Pakistan﻿PML-N stands with minority community, injustice will not be tolerated: Kheal Das Kohistani﻿FBR holds high-level talks with officials in Quetta, agrees to tackle smuggling and increase border management﻿Cylinder explosion in Islamabad Sector G, six dead, eleven injured﻿Helmet Use Made Mandatory for Motorcyclists in Punjab﻿Pakistan to Overhaul Decades-Old Pharmacy Act and Curriculum﻿A man was injured by a stray bullet in Karachi’s Kharadar﻿Operation against visa fraud and human trafficking in Lahore, 4 arrested﻿Khairpur police arrested a gang involved in serious crimes, stolen goods recovered﻿Police encounter in Malir Kohi Goth, 2 arrested including one injured suspect﻿4 alleged dacoits arrested after encounter with Karachi Malir police, 2 citizens injured﻿Youth injured by gunshot outside Tooba Mosque in Quaidabad, Karachi﻿Severe cold wave in mountainous areas of the country, dense fog predicted in plains﻿Increase in global prestige of Pakistani passport is result of ‘War of Truth’, Governor Sindh﻿Expensive electricity profits IPPs while the nation faces economic ruin: Pasban Democratic Party﻿Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s timeless message of tolerance is a ‘guiding light’, Sindh Assembly Speaker﻿Lal Qalandar? taught to unite humanity above caste, race, language and sect: Auqaf Minister Sindh﻿Sui Gas consumers in Khairpur face severe financial hardship﻿Licensing and Revenue Authority visits Nathiagali, reviews facilities provided in hotels and restaurants﻿2 children killed, 5 people injured in Nawabshah house roof collapse﻿Accident due to fog on Khairpur National Highway, motorcyclist killed, companion injured﻿Measles outbreak in Naushahro Feroze claims 3 toddlers in 24 hours﻿Khairpur police arrest 2 main suspects in double murder case﻿Targeted operation at Karachi’s Yousuf Goth Bus Terminal, smuggled goods worth crores of rupees recovered﻿Citizen seriously injured by gunshot during robbery resistance in Shorkot﻿Man arrested from illegal currency exchange in Karachi, thousands of US dollars recovered