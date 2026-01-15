Karachi: The Heimtextil 2026 exhibition commenced today, highlighting Pakistan's significant presence with 287 exhibitors among over 3,100 global participants. The event, themed "Lead the Change," aims to merge tradition with innovation to address the current market dynamics and evolving buyer needs.
According to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, the nation's textile sector is prominently represented with support for numerous exhibitors, including notable companies like Gul Ahmed, Al-Karam, Lucky Textiles, Nishat, and Sapphire. This year's exhibition features a key Carpet and Rugs section, showcasing Pakistan's weaving tradition through 10 companies, including Everest Export Corporation, SBR Enterprises, and Khyber Weavers International.
In a noteworthy development, Mr. Zaki Bashir, CEO of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills, has been appointed to the Heimtextil Advisory Board, marking the first time a Pakistani industry leader has received this recognition. This appointment is seen as a milestone for Pakistan's textile industry.
On the first day, Pakistani exhibitors reported a positive start, with significant engagement from buyers and industry leaders. Mr. Ali Monnoo, Executive Director of Samira Fabrics, noted the event's platform for connecting with global buyers and showcasing Pakistan's textile expertise. Mr. Muzzamil Qureshi of Kamal Textiles highlighted the growing confidence in innovative textile solutions. Meanwhile, Mr. Moin A. Razzaq from Hasham Towel described the opening day as energetic, with strong footfall and vibrant engagement.
Heimtextil 2026 is anticipated to sustain its momentum in the coming days, continuing to provide an influential platform for networking, trend discovery, and forging meaningful connections with global industry leaders.