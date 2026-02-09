The nation’s bicameral legislature is set to convene on Monday to deliberate on significant national and global issues, in addition to its core legislative responsibilities.
Both the Senate and the National Assembly will hold separate sittings at the Parliament House to conduct their respective proceedings. The Upper House is scheduled to assemble first, with its session slated to commence at 4:00 p.m, according to an official report today.
Subsequently, the Lower House will begin its session an hour later, resuming its business at 5:00 p.m.
The agenda for both legislative chambers encompasses a wide range of topics, ensuring that pivotal domestic and foreign policy matters are addressed alongside the primary function of law-making.