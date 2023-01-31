PM Shehbaz pledges to remove deprivation of Balochistan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said development of Balochistan was the foremost priority of the federal government, adding deprivation of Balochistan would be removed by providing equal opportunities to the youth of the province and carrying out economic development.

These views were expressed by him while talking to acting Governor Balochistan, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali who called on him here on Tuesday. Ongoing political situation of the country, province and ongoing development schemes being executed in Balochistan came under discussion during the meeting. Jamali paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking steps for the development of Balochistan and operationalization of Gwadar Deep Sea Port. On the occasion, Senator Sana Jamali was also present.