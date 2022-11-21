Police arrests accused killer of child in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan: The police on Monday arrested the accused killer of a child who was sodomized and murdered a few days ago in Dera Ismail Khan.

An eight-year-old boy Hassan Mehsood, resident of Fateh Morr, situated in the vicinity of Gomal, had gone missing six days ago following which his father lodged a complaint of Hassan’s disappearance with the Gomal University police station.

Police with the help of local residents found the body of the murdered child from a nearby sugarcane field on Nov 19. Their investigation in the case led them to reach the killer who happened to be a blood relative and neighbour of slain Hassan. Police have arrested him and further investigation are underway.