Defence Minister Khawaja Asif today claimed that terrorist incidents in Pakistan are the consequence of a proxy war conducted by India in collaboration with the Taliban administration in Kabul.
The minister’s remarks came during an interview with FRANCE 24 while discussing the security challenges facing the country.
When questioned about a possible Pakistani contribution to an international stabilisation mission in Gaza, Mr Asif stated that any involvement would depend on the specific terms of reference drafted for the peace force.
He pointed out that Pakistan possesses significant experience as a contributor to United Nations peacekeeping forces.
The Defence Minister added that participating in the Gaza force would present a “good opportunity” to pursue a two-state solution in the Middle East.