Pakistan’s ability to compete with major nations is a direct result of the vision of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who made the country a nuclear power, according to a local Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) official. The claim was made during a ceremony at the Badin Press Club commemorating the party founder’s birthday.
PPP District Badin’s Information Secretary, Pir Waqar Hussain Jilani, was visiting the press club on Tuesday to congratulate the newly elected office-bearers and to mark Mr. Bhutto’s birth anniversary.
On the occasion, Mr. Jilani presented traditional Sindhi gifts of Ajrak and Lungi to the office-bearers. A cake was also cut to celebrate the birthday of the late prime minister and party founder.
The newly elected office-bearers, including President Shaukat Memon, Vice President Imran Abbas Khawaja, Secretary Abdul Shakoor Memon, Social Secretary Murtaza Memon, Treasurer Sawan Khaskheli, and Joint Secretary Dodo Phanwar, were formally congratulated. Executive Committee members and senior journalists Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Abdul Hameed Mallah, Ashraf Abdullah, Atta Muhammad Chandio, Nawaz Channa, and Noor Hussain Solangi were also appreciated.
In his address, Mr. Jilani credited the former leader with several foundational achievements, stating that the nation continues to benefit from his five-year term. He highlighted the implementation of the country’s constitution, the release of 90,000 prisoners from India, the liberation of Tharparkar’s land, and the hosting of the Islamic Summit Conference as key successes.
Mr. Jilani recalled that Mr. Bhutto founded the PPP with the support of the people rather than any establishment, giving a voice to the masses and establishing the right to govern through the power of the vote. He added that this mission was continued by the late Benazir Bhutto and will now be carried forward under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The Information Secretary praised the historical significance of the Badin Press Club and its role in movements for the restoration of democracy. He expressed hope that the new leadership would continue to work for the welfare of journalists and uphold professional values.
Concluding his address, Mr. Jilani pledged to serve the people and maintain strong relations with the press, vowing to be guided by the observations and criticism of journalists while fulfilling the responsibilities assigned by the party.