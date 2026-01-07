Trending News: ﻿PPP leader visits Badin Press Club, congratulates newly-elected office-bearers, also cuts Bhutto’s birthday cake﻿Key Opposition Leader Appointment Process to Begin in Next Parliamentary Session﻿Insaf Lawyers Forum Leader Alleges Unconstitutional Rule Causing Economic Hardship, Urges Legal Fraternity to Mobilise﻿Gilani Pledges Action on Socio-Economic and Environmental Crises Plaguing South Punjab﻿Veteran Officers Honoured in Farewell Ceremony for Decades of Public Service﻿Pakistani, Iranian Universities Forge Alliance to Fast-Track Joint Research Initiative﻿Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar murder case hearing, 12 accused on bail, 5 declared proclaimed offenders﻿KMC Pledges Full Support As Deputy Mayor Calls On New Press Club Body To Resolve Journalist Issues﻿Rupee Under Pressure as Dollar Premium Persists in Open Market﻿SBP Taps Six Firms, Including International Player, to Test Groundbreaking Fintech Solutions in First Regulatory Sandbox﻿Hydro Union protests against WAPDA’s privatization at Jhang Press Club﻿Wing 999 and Umer Associate triumph in Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament﻿Key Opposition Leader Appointment Process to Begin in Next Parliamentary Session﻿PPP’s primary goal is public service and welfare: Javed Iqbal Budhanvi﻿Crime rate drops by 30pc in province due to security measures, CM Punjab﻿Dhaka Seeks Pakistani Air Force Support for Ageing Fleet, Eyes JF-17 Thunder Jets﻿Venezuelan President Pleads Not Guilty in New York Court, Claims Kidnapping﻿Al Shifa Trust’s Dr. Afghani conferred Lifetime Achievement Award at international conference﻿Pakistan Eyes Russian Expertise for Vaccine Manufacturing, Medical Tech Advancement﻿New Initiative Boosts Access to Reproductive Healthcare in Rural Sindh﻿Nazeer Hussain University’s second convocation held,, degrees distributed among graduating students﻿HEC Launches Digital Overhaul of 25 Universities to Enhance Transparency and Efficiency﻿Vice Chancellor visits faculties, meets students on first day of new academic session at Latif University Khairpur﻿Fourteen Detained in Major Capital Sweep; Drugs and Automatic Weapon Seized﻿Suspected robber killed, 2 arrested in encounter with Pak Colony police in Karachi﻿Police arrest 3 suspected robbers, 2 injured, after exchange of fire in Karachi’s Gulberg﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Mewah Shah, 3 suspected robbers killed, bodies shifted to Civil Hospital﻿Youth injured for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony﻿Suspected robber arrested in injured condition after exchange of fire in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth﻿IG Sindh visits Ghotki, reviews security of Kacha areas﻿KP cabinet approves special courts to protect property rights of expatriates﻿Significant increase in gold and silver prices in domestic and global gold markets﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange Shatters Records, Surges Past 184,000 Mark﻿Consideration of Mobile and Electronics Device Manufacturing Policy, Officials Gave Presentation﻿Pakistan Launches Home-Built Container Vessel to Curb Foreign Shipping Dependence﻿Pakistan Witnesses 29% Surge in New Company Registrations, Reflecting Strong Economic Momentum﻿Belarus Targets Iranian Port for Strategic Machinery Production Hub﻿Pakistan U19s Aim for Tri-Series Crown to Bolster World Cup Momentum﻿Bhutto’s Ouster Linked to Foreign ‘Forces’ Fearing a United Muslim World, Claims Sindh CM﻿Bhutto’s Nuclear Programme is Pakistan’s Security Guarantee, States Senate Chairman﻿Mayor Calls Unfulfilled UN Resolution a Question on the World’s Conscience﻿Saudi Relief Agency Launches Winter Aid Campaign for 154,000 in Pakistan﻿BISP to Combat Mafias with 10 Million Digital Accounts for Women Beneficiaries﻿Minister Directs Gas Utilities to Resolve All Unresolved Consumer Complaints﻿Development work for Okara’s beautification, restoration of green belts rapidly underway﻿Recruitment Tests for Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority Tomorrow﻿PM Sharif Pays Tribute to Sincere Friend of Pakistan Khaleda Zia﻿NA-67 Victor Secures Seat With Minority of Cast Ballots, Raising Questions of Representation﻿PM Sharif Urges Global Intervention in Kashmir, Denounces Widespread Human Rights Abuses﻿Kashmir issue is the incomplete agenda of the partition of India: Speaker National Assembly﻿Sindh Governor Urges Global Action on Kashmir, Cites Indian Atrocities﻿In just five years as prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan the 1973 constitution: Nafisa Shah﻿Government of Pakistan should give special attention to the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui: PDP﻿Zardari Invokes Bhutto Legacy in Urgent Call for National Consensus﻿The Leader of the People gave a voice to the deprived classes, dignity to the people, and Pakistan a consensus constitution, and the foundation of an invincible defense: PPP﻿Sindh Governor Shocked Over Demise of Maulana Fazlur Rahim Ashrafi﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Weaponising Water Amidst Renewed Kashmir Plebiscite Call﻿Saudia Bolsters Pakistan Route for Major 2026 Saudi Events Calendar﻿China, Pakistan Vow to Bolster Counter-Terrorism Efforts and Secure Economic Corridor﻿New bus service launched for Khairpur district, unauthorized stops banned﻿Traffic police begins operation to eliminate encroachments in Mirpurkhas﻿Lack of emergency facilities in Sangla Hill, loss of precious lives, government must take immediate action, Muttahida Awami Movement﻿Awareness session on controlling air pollution held in Mirpurkhas, kiln owners participate﻿2 suspects, including one injured, arrested after exchange of fire in Karachi’s Model Colony﻿Encroachments established everywhere in Khairpur, anti-encroachment staff missing, citizens severely distressed﻿Pakistan’s Export Sector Faces Existential Crisis from New EU Carbon Tariffs﻿MG Pakistan Offers Benefits up to PKR 600,000 on Hybrid SUV to Tackle Affordability Concerns﻿Gold and silver prices increase, gold reaches Rs 464,762 per tola﻿Select Technologies Taps Debt Market For Rs2 Billion Despite Sector Headwinds﻿Rooftop Solar Future in Doubt as Govt, Industry Clash Over Proposed Net-Metering Changes﻿National Student Film Showcase Spotlights Future of Pakistani Cinema﻿Wing 999 Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament YJ Sports’ thrilling victory﻿The sorrows of Balochistan and Sindh are the same, both provinces are rich in natural resources but are a picture of poverty and destitution: Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan﻿The leader has given instructions to prepare for a street movement, I will meet people from my province in Karachi:Sohail Afridi﻿Kashmiri people are continuing their struggle with steadfastness, courage, and bravery: President of Azad Kashmir﻿Pakistan, China Review CPEC Progress in High-Level Beijing Talks﻿Those responsible for Lakki Marwat ‘cowardly attack’ will be brought to justice: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister﻿Additional personnel deployed to protect places of worship in Islamabad, security on high alert﻿Minhaj-ul-Quran Women League’s 38th Foundation Day will be celebrated across the country today﻿94th death anniversary of Pakistan Movement leader Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar, buried in Jerusalem, observed﻿Top Leadership Vows to Uphold Rights of Visually Impaired on World Braille Day﻿FIA establishes desks at airports for easy immigration of international passengers﻿Vast Majority of Balochistan’s Public Bodies Conceal Key Financial and Citizen Access Rights﻿Security measures tightened at churches for Christian congregations across Punjab﻿Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s surprise visit to Zamung Kor Model Institute, meeting with orphan and destitute children﻿Performance of Mirpurkhas’s 2 towns badly affected after resource division, citizens distressed﻿PPP MPA visits Mirpurkhas Khasak Pura Bazar, listens to problems, assures resolution﻿Mirpur’s situation worsens, development work suspended, people’s lives have become miserable::Former Transport Minister of Azad Kashmir﻿Top Diplomats from Pakistan and Egypt Vow to Bolster Cooperation﻿Pakistan Engages Malaysia, Bangladesh Amid Evolving Regional Dynamics﻿Pakistan Signals Deepening Engagement with Myanmar, Emphasising Defence and Trade Links﻿Pakistan welcomes newly elected UNSC non-permanent members﻿Sindh CM urges graduates to champion social justice over personal gain﻿Sindh college teachers deprived of promotion, orders for promoted Chief DPs and Librarians not issued﻿Firing near Sukkur bus terminal, Sindh Chief Minister orders immediate and transparent investigation into the incident﻿Teenage girl injured by a stray bullet at Salman Tower in Karachi’s Malir City﻿Police encounter in Karachi Bufferzone, 3 alleged home robbers killed, one arrested in injured condition﻿Body of newborn baby recovered from garbage dump in Karachi’s Mianwali Colony﻿Citizen injured by gunshot during robbery resistance in North Karachi﻿Major smuggling bid in Balochistan foiled with seizer of Rs251.32m contraband