President orders measures to reduce burden of rising prices on common man

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari today directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to reduce the burden of rising prices on the common man, especially for essential goods and services.

He was chairing an expanded consultative meeting in Islamabad, which was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leadership of the provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The President gave these instructions amid oil and gas supply pressures, escalating energy costs, and the evolving regional environment.

He reiterated that the economically vulnerable people would not be left alone in this difficult time. He directed that coordinated decision-making should be done, with alignment between economic management, energy planning, food security measures, and security preparedness.

Asif Ali Zardari also underlined the need for public awareness efforts, focusing on reducing fuel consumption, encouraging the use of public transportation and promoting shared mobility practices as part of a broader demand management approach.

The meeting was briefed on the steps being taken by governments of the four provinces as well as of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to manage price pressures, ensure availability of essential supplies and mitigate the impact on the public, enabling a coordinated national response.

The meeting also reviewed the broader regional situation and its potential effects on Pakistan”s security environment, economic outlook and food security.

The meeting was assured that despite the global crisis, timely decisions have ensured no disruption to fuel supply, and that adequate fuel stocks are currently available to meet the country”s needs, with arrangements for the future also underway.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar informed the meeting about the government”s proactive diplomatic outreach, including his recent engagements with the leadership of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as leaders of countries involved in the conflict. He also briefed the meeting on his upcoming visit to Beijing.

The meeting was informed that proposals to increase oil prices has repeatedly been rejected by the Prime Minister, and that funds saved through austerity measures are being channeled towards public relief. It was noted that the spirit of austerity had begun with the government cutting down its own expenditure, including cuts to the development budget and the immediate grounding of 60 percent of official vehicles.

Other participants included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Asim Malik, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema.

Besides, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Justice retired, Yar Muhammad, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Prime Minister”s Advisord Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah and Rana Sanaullah Khan, Special Assistant Tariq Bajw, Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Dr. Asim Hussain and senior officers of concerned Ministries and Divisions also attended the meeting.