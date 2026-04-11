﻿President Zardari congratulates Nizar Amed on being elected as the new President of the Republic of Iraq, reiterates commitment to strengthen relations with Iraq

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday congratulated Mr. Nizar Amed on his success as the new President of the Republic of Iraq and reiterated Pakistan’s determination to significantly enhance bilateral relations.

In a formal message, the Pakistani head of state expressed his confidence that President Amidi”s leadership would steer Iraq towards continued stability, national progress, and greater cohesion.

President Zardari underscored Pakistan’s keen desire to further fortify the fraternal bonds with Iraq, calling for increased collaboration in areas of shared interest between the two nations.

The message concluded with President Zardari conveying his sincere good wishes for the enduring prosperity and well-being of the Iraqi people.