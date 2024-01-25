President’s Trophy Grade I rescheduled to 6-10 Feb

LAHORE: The final of the President's Trophy Grade I 2023-24, set to be played between WAPDA and SNGPL, has been rescheduled and will now take place from 6 to 10 February in Karachi. The venue for the final will be confirmed in due course.

Nadeem Khan - Director Domestic Cricket Operations: “After careful consideration and in the spirit of fairness, we have decided to accommodate the request from one of the finalist teams to reschedule the President Trophy final.

"The return of the departments to domestic cricket has been a welcome change. This tournament has been a success with 21 matches taking place in seven rounds among seven departmental teams. We are confident that the final will also be played with the same competitive spirit and we wish good luck to both the finalists."