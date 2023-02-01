Prices of daily essential commodity skyrocket in Badin district

BADIN: After the increase in petrol prices, the prices of daily commodities, including vegetables and fruit, have also risen. The commodities has gone beyond the purchasing power of the poor and middle class people, while millions of people have become mentally ill due to skyrocketing inflation.

The local traders have increased the prices of daily items. The new oil price rise has badly affected millions of people. According to a survey, 30% rise has been witnessed in cooking oil prices, 35% in ghee, 30% in pulses, and 25% in flour, 20% in spices, 40% in vegetables and 45% in fruit.

Citizens Sohail Ahmed Memon, Sawan Khaskheli, SM Memon, Fida Hussain Soomro, Iqbal Qambrani and Muhammad Juman have said that the local traders of the Badin district were busy in profiteering. They stated, “The law of the jungle is running throughout the district. The district administration and price control authorities have completely failed to control the rising inflation.”

The citizens said that millions of people had been left at the mercy of the businessmen. They demanded of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court to order crackdown on the businessmen involved in black marketing by taking suo motu notices of the increasing inflation.