Hundreds of Jamaat-e-Islami supporters gathered here to protest against a brutal crackdown on a peaceful rally in Karachi, and demanded the immediate release of detained party members and leadership.
The demonstration, held on Sunday outside the Badin Press Club and Aiwan-e-Sahafat, was in response to the lathi-charge, tear gas shelling, and arrests of unarmed Jamaat-e-Islami workers during the “Haq Do” rally in the provincial capital.
Addressing the gathering, Jamaat-e-Islami Badin’s District Ameer Engineer Syed Ali Mardan Shah Gilani, General Secretary Abdul Karim Balidi, Naib Ameer District Allah Bachayo, and other party officials raised their voice against the use of force.
In his speech, Engineer Gilani accused the Pakistan Peoples Party of using “cheap tactics” and stressed that the police action against peaceful protesters would not stop their movement.
“The Peoples Party has destroyed Karachi, and if anyone talks about Karachi or local government powers, they are arrested,” he said, demanding the unconditional release of all arrested workers and leaders.
He further urged the government to refrain from such actions and insisted that Karachi be given its constitutional rights. The presence of Fateh Khan and Ali Gul Manshoori at the event was also noted.