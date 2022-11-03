Protests held in different cities against attack on Imran

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and supporters Thursday in many cities came out for protests as the party leader Imran Khan was fired on in the PTI long march.

Workers in Faisalabad came out in the Jinnah Colony Chowk on Narwala road to protest against their leader being shot on. PTI Workers announced to sit in as protest in different areas of Karachi against this heinous act. Many workers started to gather in the Power House and Insaf House areas of Karachi.

In Rawalpindi, the protestors came out on Murree road. The PTI leader Fayaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan announced that he will be taking the protest rally to Faizabad. The protestants blocked the Murree road from one side and said that they will make a decision about the further proceedings upon reaching Faizabad.

In Bannu, the PTI worker protestants blocked the Mir Insha road for all the traffic. Slogans against the rulers and the establishment were also raised in the protests in Bannu.

The PTI workers gathered in Mianwali upon Imran Khan being injured by gunshots. All the exits of Watta Khel Chowk in Mianwali were blocked by burning tires inducing massive roadblocks.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan was leading the Mianwali protest along with the District General Secretary Ameer Khan. A huge number of workers protested in Mianwali Chowk raising slogans against the government.