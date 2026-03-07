PTCL and Ufone Celebrate Pakistan Hockey Team’s Historic World Cup Qualification

Islamabad: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have congratulated the Pakistan national hockey team on successfully qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, following a decisive victory over Japan in the semifinals of the qualifiers. This accomplishment marks Pakistan's return to the prestigious tournament after an eight-year hiatus, signifying a pivotal moment in the revival of the country's national sport.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, PTCL and Ufone have been supporting Pakistan hockey as the main partners of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the past one and a half years. Their backing, initiated well before significant victories were achieved, underscores a commitment to the team's potential and the storied tradition of Pakistan hockey. This partnership aims to rejuvenate the sport and bolster Pakistan's standing on the international stage.

With the backing of PTCL and Ufone, Pakistan hockey has reached several important milestones, including securing a Bronze Medal at the Asian Champions Trophy, finishing as Runners Up at the FIH Nations Cup, and now earning a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup. These accomplishments demonstrate the team's perseverance and progress in global competitions.

PTCL, as the national carrier of Pakistan, reaffirms its ongoing support for both the PHF and the national team. Having been a steadfast partner during the team's rebuilding phase, the organizations remain dedicated to promoting the sport across the nation and assisting in efforts to restore Pakistan's historic prominence in international hockey. PTCL and Ufone extend their best wishes to the team as they advance in the tournament and prepare to represent Pakistan at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

