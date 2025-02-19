Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri inspected medical camps and security arrangements in Sehwan during the three-day Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.
According to a PPI report, the Deputy Commissioner visited medical camps set up by the Jamshoro Health Department, PPHI, and Syed Abdullah Shah Medical Institute, Sehwan.
He assessed the healthcare facilities and inquired about the arrangements for providing medical assistance to visitors. Officials were directed to ensure the availability of essential medicines, doctors, and paramedical staff at the camps.
District Health Officer Jamshoro Dr Abdul Hameed Khonharo, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook, and other officials accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection. He said that 32 medical camps had been established to offer free treatment and necessary healthcare services to devotees attending the Urs.
In addition to healthcare arrangements, the Deputy Commissioner evaluated security measures in Sehwan. He visited the central CCTV control room and reviewed surveillance operations. Authorities briefed him on security protocols to ensure the safety of visitors throughout the event.