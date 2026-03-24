﻿Rain and hail with strong winds and thunderstorms forecast in Balochistan, KP, Kashmir

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain with strong winds and thunderstorms at a few places in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir and the capital today.

The meteorological outlook also indicates that a hailstorm is likely in a few places during this period of inclement weather.

Similar atmospheric conditions are anticipated at isolated places in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

Early morning temperatures in major cities showed Islamabad at twelve degrees centigrade, Lahore at nineteen, and Karachi at twenty-five. Other readings included fifteen in Peshawar, thirteen in Quetta, seven in Gilgit, six in Murree, and eleven in Muzaffarabad.