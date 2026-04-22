﻿Rain, Wind-Thunderstorm and Hailstorm Predicted Across Balochistan; Hot Conditions to Persist

Light to moderate rain, accompanied by wind-thunderstorms and potential hailstorms, is anticipated across numerous districts of Balochistan, as hot weather conditions are set to persist in plain areas.

The Meteorological Department’s Quetta Regional Centre issued this forecast on Thursday, highlighting a varied atmospheric outlook for the province. Presently, continental air masses dominate much of Balochistan, while moist currents from the Arabian Sea are making inroads into the southern localities. An upper-level shallow trough is also influencing the northern zones of the region.

For the next 24 hours, mainly dry or partly cloudy atmospheric conditions are generally foreseen across most provincial districts. However, isolated instances of light to moderate precipitation, wind-thunderstorms, and hailstorms are specifically predicted for Zhob, Sherani, Qillah Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Pishin, Loralai, Duki, Musakhel, Quetta, Mastung, Surab, Kalat, Ziarat, Harnai, Awaran Chaghi, Nushki, Khuzdar, Kharan, Panjgur, and Kech. Elevated temperatures are expected in low-lying areas, with occasional strong winds sweeping through most of the province.

Looking ahead to the subsequent 48-hour period, a similar pattern of predominantly dry and partly cloudy skies is projected for the majority of the province. Nevertheless, light to moderate rainfall, wind-thunderstorms, and hailstorms are still expected at isolated points within Zhob, Sheran, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Musakhel, Quetta, Kalat, Ziarat, Harnai, and Khuzdar districts. Plain regions will likely experience continued heat, while strong gusts of wind are anticipated intermittently across most of Balochistan.

Over the past 24 hours, rainfall measurements included 3.0 millimetres (mm) in Sariab, 2.0 mm in Quetta City, 2.0 mm at Quetta RMC, 1.0 mm in Samungli, and a trace amount in Khuzdar. Minimum temperatures recorded during this period ranged from 11.0°C in Kalat to 28.5°C in Nokkundi, with other notable readings including Sariab at 14.5°C, Quetta at 14.5°C, Quetta RMC at 15.0°C, Samungli at 16.0°C, Zhob at 17.5°C, Khuzdar at 21.0°C, Panjgur at 21.0°C, Ormara at 22.0°C, Uthal at 22.0°C, Gwadar at 22.5°C, Jiwani at 22.5°C, Lasbella at 22.5°C, Dalbandin at 23.0°C, Pasni at 23.0°C, Barkhan at 23.5°C, Turbat at 23.5°C, Usta Muhammad at 24.5°C, and Sibbi at 27.0°C.