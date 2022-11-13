Rallies taken out in Hyderabad to support Pak army

HYDERABAD: Rallies were taken out by various organizations in Hyderabad to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army on Sunday.

The rallies of various political and social organizations from different areas of Hyderabad reached the Press Club. The participants of the rallies raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and said that they will not tolerate any conspiracy against Pakistan. The participants also said that the army of Pakistan is brave and heroic and the people stand by their army men on every front.