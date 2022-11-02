Rana Sana wants to talk with stakeholders on social media bill

Islamabad: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday decided to hold deliberations with journalists and other stakeholders in connection with a social media bill.

If the freedom of expression is curtailed by the bill, the government will withdraw it, he stressed, adding that there are some things which should be controlled. “The private life of people is hit through social media. This is a serious matter. Let the media and journalistic organizations guide us,” he said while replying to queries about regulating social media.

Asked if the government is shifting the social media power to someone else, the minister said the government is bringing the bill to parliament and there will be a discussion on the transfer of powers to the FIA.

Regarding Imran Khan’s march’s entry to the federal capital, the minister said the matter is in the court and the marchers will be let enter Islamabad if the former prime minister convinces the court. Asked if the government hold negotiations despite Nawaz Sharif’s prohibition, he said negotiations are always welcomed in politics.

“Whenever we talk about political deliberations, Imran Khan hurls abuses. The talks are held with the politician, Imran Khan is not a politician. He is a political terrorist,” the minister maintained.