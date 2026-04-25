﻿Recruitment for Soldier Clerk and Other Posts Begins in Pak Army

The Pakistan Army Selection Center has called for applications for various posts, including Sepoy Clerk, Nursing, Sanitation Workers, various departments, and officer positions, with registration continuing until May 30. Efforts are underway to ensure a transparent and merit-based inclusion process in specific areas.

Pakistan Army Selection and Recruitment Center Karachi has today initiated comprehensive publicity and coordination activities with relevant institutions to streamline the selection process. This commitment was highlighted recently during a meeting at the Commissioner Karachi office.

The meeting, chaired by Additional Commissioner Karachi One Ghulam Mehdi Shah, was attended by officers from the district administration and local bodies, while several Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners of Town Municipal Corporations participated via video link. Colonel Zaki Aslam, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, and Major Zeeshan Ali were also present.

During the consultation, Colonel Zaki Aslam briefed the participants on the strategy to provide equal opportunities to all eligible individuals. He assured that with the help of urban authorities and local bodies, posters and banners issued by the Pakistan Army would be prominently displayed in various bazaars, markets, and public places.

The recruitment campaign specifically targets citizens holding domiciles of Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, and Lasbela in Balochistan. Numerous vacancies are available in specific categories, while the last day to submit applications is May 30.

The eligibility criteria set the age limit for soldiers and other cadres from 17½ to 23 years. The height requirement for soldiers is 5 feet 6 inches and for clerks is 5 feet 4 inches, with a two-inch relaxation given for applicants from Balochistan.

Interested individuals can register by submitting their applications through the official website or in person at the Pakistan Army Selection Center, located in front of the New SIU office on Shahrah-e-Faisal.