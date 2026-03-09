﻿Scattered rain and thunderstorm forecast for northern areas

The Meteorological Department has issued a mixed weather outlook for the country, with rain and thunderstorms expected in the northern regions while most parts of the country are likely to remain dry.

According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department today, cloudy weather with winds and rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, the Potohar region, and Kashmir.

In contrast, the weather forecast for other parts of the country indicates that conditions will remain dry during the same period.

Temperatures recorded in some major urban centers this morning included seventeen degrees Celsius in Islamabad and Peshawar, twenty-one in Lahore, and twenty-four in Karachi. Quetta’s temperature was recorded at sixteen degrees Celsius, Gilgit at eleven, Murree at ten, and Muzaffarabad at twelve degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the forecast suggests partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorms in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramulla, and Leh. The weather for Jammu is expected to be partly cloudy but dry.

Temperature readings from the region this morning were: Srinagar twenty-four degrees Celsius, Jammu fourteen, and Leh freezing at minus three. Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag all recorded seven degrees Celsius, while Baramulla registered eight degrees Celsius.