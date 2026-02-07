Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, today condemned the international community for its ‘deeply regrettable’ silence on alleged gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), describing the situation as a serious test for the world’s conscience.
In a special message marking Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February, Gilani asserted that the date symbolises the unwavering unity of the Pakistani nation, its Parliament, and state institutions with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
The Chairman reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir in what he termed their just struggle for the right to self-determination, acknowledging the “unparalleled sacrifices” made over decades in their pursuit of freedom.
He urged the United Nations and other international forums to ensure the implementation of their resolutions and to play an effective role in enabling the Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right.
Gilani reiterated that Pakistan has consistently provided, and will continue to offer, support at diplomatic, political, and moral levels for the legitimate right of self-determination for the Kashmiri population.
Highlighting historical advocacy, the Senate Chairman recalled that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the Kashmir cause at the United Nations with “exceptional courage and vision.” He also noted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto forcefully presented the issue on every international platform.
He further stated that the current leadership, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, maintain a clear and principled position on Kashmir that aligns with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the region’s inhabitants.
Concluding his remarks, Gilani declared that all political parties, the people of Pakistan, and state institutions are united on the Kashmir issue. He reaffirmed a national commitment to a just resolution in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris, describing Kashmir as the “jugular vein” of Pakistan and vowing the nation would never abandon the Kashmiri people in their struggle.