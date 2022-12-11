Sindh Bahali March reaches Larkana after walking on foot for 100km

LARKANA: Sindh Bahali (Rehabilitation) March taken out by Awami Workers Party from Khairpur Nathan Shah on foot was warmly welcomed by the activists of various political and social welfare organizations here on Sunday which was led by Comrade Bakhshal Thalho, Comrade Zia Bhatti, Abida Noonari and others after walking for over 100 kilometers while holding red flags throughout.

While addressing the participants at Jinnah Bagh, these leaders said that the working people of Sindh, who were already suffering from devastating inflation, record unemployment and hunger, were over burdened with various diseases and poverty due to the floods.

They said that the government indifference also contributed to such a massive disaster which is highly condemned. They said that Sindh has neither rain nor river water these days. The truth is that on the right side of Sindh (Jacobabad, Qamber-Shahdad Kot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts) the water of Balochistan (whose Sindh government did not even touch it) and on the left side (Khairpur Mirs, Noushehro Feroze, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Badin districts) have been filled with encroachments and culverts on the old passage of the river.

They said that our rulers did not learn anything from the mega floods of 2010 and 2011 and now the result is in front of us in 2022, when the federal and Sindh governments were practically lost in such a huge disaster. The state and the government of Sindh, if there is one, only take taxes to increase inflation, to loot the resources of the nation and to kill the resisting political workers.

They said we saw that in the first step, people were not evacuated from the flooded areas, people left their belongings somewhere and went out on their own to save themselves. On the other hand, there is no help for these flood-affected people in the government and private camps along the roads and embankments.

In the government camps, it is not good if you get a Biryani in one of the government camps, but the government entirely failed to provide tents and mosquito nets to the people in other places. Malaria, dengue, gastroenteritis, hepatitis, and skin diseases were brought out and there were no medicines. Thousands of people died in floods and diseases, and millions of property were lost, but there was no relief goods by those who collect indirect taxes from them. The relief materials were either landed at the premises of landlords, elected representatives, elites or in a wealthy peoples warehouses which are still filled without distribution among the needy.

They demanded to make public reports of SIDA, international institutes of mega floods of 2010 and 2011, judicial committee be formed to fix responsibility of 2022 floods and rain devastation and punishing them openly, make public relief goods received through international community, removal of all encroachment on Indus River, repair of embankments, retrieval of all Sindh government lands, end of all cuts and dams on Indus River, proper agriculture reforms policy and spent on environmentally friendly development projects, solar, wind and water sources should be emphasized instead of coal and oil.