Trending News: ﻿Senate Chairman Slams Global Silence on ‘Grave Injustices’ in Kashmir﻿Sindh CM Declares South Asian Peace Impossible Without Kashmir Resolution﻿Minister Demands Global Intervention in Kashmir, Cites Grave Human Rights Concerns﻿Exhibition Spotlights Alleged Atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir﻿First Lady Sees ‘War on Fundamental Rights’ Against Women in Kashmir﻿Pakistan’s Military Leadership Denounces Grave Rights Violations in Kashmir, Urges Global Action﻿PM Sharif Alleges ‘Ideological Coercion’ and ‘Repression’ by India in Occupied Kashmir﻿Pakistani Leadership Demands Global Action Against India Over Kashmir Dispute﻿Interior Minister Denounces Global ‘Moral Failure’ on Kashmir, Links Regional Peace to Dispute Resolution﻿PTI Sindh Leaders Urge UN Action on Kashmir, Citing Human Rights Violations﻿Pakistani Minister Vows Unwavering Support for Kashmir, Calls on World to End ‘Systemic Repression’﻿Zardari Accuses India of Military Escalation in Kashmir﻿Gilani reaffirms unwavering dedication to enhancing Pakistan’s bilateral relationship with Cambodia﻿Malaysian Civil Society and Pakistani Envoy Demand UN-Backed Plebiscite for Kashmir﻿Pakistan Marks Kashmir Day to Call for Right to Self-Determination﻿Pakistan’s UAE Mission Urges Global Action on Kashmir, Alleges Gross Human Rights Violations﻿Pakistan Demands UN-Led Resolution for Kashmir, Alleges ‘Illegal Occupation’﻿216 Terrorists Killed as Major Security Operation Concludes﻿Uzbek President Arrives for High-Level Talks to Bolster Economic, Diplomatic Ties﻿Top Cop Orders Welfare Overhaul to Boost Police Performance and Public Service﻿Capital’s Police Chief Declares Quality Investigation Essential for Rule of Law﻿UN Condemns Grave Abuses Against Children in Seven Nations, Citing Conflict, Deportations, and Neglect﻿Pakistan Alleges ‘Eastern Neighbour’ Supports Terrorist Groups Operating Freely From Afghanistan﻿Sindh Pledges Support for New Hospital Wards; Free Treatment Announced for Hearing-Impaired Children﻿Top Cop Vows Zero Tolerance, Orders Crackdown On Drugs And Illegal Arms in islamabad﻿13 Apprehended, Including Foreign Nationals, in Major Capital Security Sweep﻿300 companies to showcase products at My Karachi exhibition on Feb 6-8﻿Dow University stages rally to mark Kashmir Day﻿Capital on High Alert as Police Launch City-Wide Security Operation﻿Pakistani Manufacturers Make Inroads at Premier International Textile ExhibitionKIBOR Rates Remain Stable Across All TenorsSESSI Commissioner Promises Overhaul of Healthcare Facilities at Valika HospitalMCB Bank Reports Robust Financial Performance with Strong Dividend PayoutSuper Tax Verdict Triggers Concerns Over Liquidity Crisis in Pakistan’s Industrial SectorPersistent 50% Cargo Backlog at KICT Hurting Trade, IndustryFPCCI Invites Membership for Pakistan-EU Business Forum 2026Pakistan to Showcase Textile Innovations at Techtextil Frankfurt 2026Standard Chartered Enhances SME Growth Through Foreign Exchange Solutions in PakistanUrea Sales Forecasted to Plummet by 51% in January 2026MCB Bank Reports 34% Increase in 4Q2025 Earnings YoY, Misses Industry ExpectationsMCB Bank Reports 34% Year-on-Year Increase in Net Profit for Fourth Quarter 2025Interloop Limited Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings, Surpassing ExpectationsInterloop Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Results with Significant Profit Growth﻿Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country, Murree records freezing temperature﻿Pakistan’s Ayub Reclaims Top All-Rounder Spot in Pre-World Cup Rankings Shake-Up﻿Introduce a viable solution for the Kashmir issue in consultation with all stakeholders: Shia Ulema Council﻿PPP Chairman Slams Global Silence on Kashmir﻿Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Pakistan’s existence, time for completion has come: PDP﻿Sindh has begun considering modern parliamentary systems, tells Memon﻿Mayor Announces Major Revenue Boost for Water Utility﻿Faisalabad MNA Secures Seat with Support from Only 15 Per Cent of Registered Voters﻿PTI Leader Alleges State Oppression, Contempt of Court in Imran Khan’s Detention﻿First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Highlights Community Health Programme as Key to Public Trust﻿Parliamentary Leaders Tackle Global Crisis of Democratic Trust at Regional Summit﻿Pakistan, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Declaration for Strategic Partnership﻿World Bank Chief Applauds Sindh’s Massive Flood Housing Project﻿Pakistan and Kazakhstan Forge Strategic Partnership, Target $1 Billion in Bilateral Trade﻿Pakistan and Kazakhstan Deepen Ties with New Joint Sports and Education Hubs﻿Balochistan Initiates Recruitment for Over 29,000 Positions, Vows Merit-Based Selection﻿2 officials dismissed for financial corruption at Okara Water and Sanitation Agency﻿Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima arrives in Kuwait to attend DCO General Assembly﻿India’s trade deal with the U.S. after diplomatic isolation is a ‘strategic compulsion,’ says former Pakistani diplomat﻿Ismaili community worldwide celebrates first Imamat Day of 50th Imam﻿Over 185,000 new cancer cases reported annually in Pakistan, PMA warns﻿Protest over incomplete construction of Tehsil Hospital and lack of medical facilities at Rural Health Center﻿Pakistan Confronts Alarming Cancer Burden, Now Second-Leading Cause of Death﻿Experts Downplay Nipah Virus Threat to Pakistan Amid Regional Cases﻿Valika Hospital Shake-up Sees Top Official Replaced After Child Health Incident﻿Promote education in Sindh by accepting the legitimate demands of college teachers: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Surjani, 4 suspects arrested including 2 injured﻿Capital’s Top Cop Declares Quality Investigation Essential for Rule of Law﻿Group clash in Basti Kot Ghulamabad of Okara, 4 people arrested﻿Body of youth found hanging from residence in Karachi’s Hawks Bay Musharraf Colony﻿Abbottabad police action, 2 members of gang involved in honey trap and kidnapping for ransom arrested﻿Capital Authorities Destroy Confiscated Kites, Chemical Strings﻿Islamabad Police Claims 50% Crime Reduction in Jan﻿Nazimabad police’s targeted operation, suspected drug dealer arrested, 24 grams of crystal meth recovered, case registered,﻿Brother abducted for refusing forced marriage: Ms. Nadia﻿NAB Distributes Rs600 Million to Thousands in Massive ISMMart Fraud Case﻿Karachi Police encounter in Karimabad, alleged robber killed﻿Joint Operation Planned to Clear Key City Arteries of Encroachments and Gridlock﻿Bullion market surges, gold price per tola increases by a massive Rs 14,800﻿Persistent 50% Cargo Backlog at Key Terminal Threatens Economic Stability, Tells KCCI﻿Pakistan Equities Rally but Traded Value Declines Amidst High Volume﻿Business Leader Warns of Industrial Collapse as Super Tax Verdict Sparks Rs300 Billion Recovery﻿CM Sindh, WB President align on jobs-first growth, water security, human development﻿Pakistani Textile Firms Offered Subsidised Rates for Premier International Exposition﻿Govt Acts to Avert Crisis as Afghan Border Closure Sparks Potato Price Plunge﻿MCB Bank Navigates Margin Pressure to Post Rs54.2bn Profit, Declares Major Dividend﻿Renowned Sindhi artist and political activist Mumtaz Ali Radd passes away﻿Japan Fortifies Gandhara Preservation, Signals Revival of Archaeological MissionsLucky Cement Reports Strong Earnings Growth Amid Cost Optimization InitiativesKATI Honors Former Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon for Distinguished ServiceLahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Urges Further Economic Reforms Amid Cross-Subsidy ReliefFPCCI and Ipsos Launch Pakistan’s First Indigenous Transparency IndexGovernment Reforms Aim to Boost Exports and Stabilize Foreign Exchange Reserves﻿Murree’s temperature drops below freezing, weather cold and dry in most parts of the country﻿Gusty Winds and Frigid Nights Forecast for Balochistan as Dry Spell Continues﻿Pakistan at risk of being left behind without data-driven modernization: Experts warn﻿Thumb Injury Forces Last-Minute Shake-Up in Pakistan Women’s Squad for South Africa Tour