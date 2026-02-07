Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah asserted on Thursday that lasting peace in South Asia is unattainable without a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations resolutions, as he led a major rally marking Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Addressing the media and participants in Karachi, the Chief Minister strongly condemned what he described as Indian human rights violations in the territory, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic backing for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
‘Today, we clearly convey to the world that we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people,’ Shah stated, adding that February 5 serves as a global reminder of their sacrifices and Pakistan”s firm commitment to their struggle. ‘Freedom is the greatest blessing – ask the people of occupied Kashmir to truly understand its value.’
He contended that India had converted the occupied valley into an ‘open prison’ by incarcerating Kashmiri leadership and suppressing dissent through force. Shah noted that the Kashmiri population has been struggling for self-determination for 79 years, enduring severe oppression and unlawful detentions.
The Chief Minister described support for the Kashmiri right to self-determination as Pakistan’s moral responsibility, assuring that the nation would persist in raising the issue at every international forum. ‘The Kashmir dispute remains a debt on the conscience of the global community,’ he remarked.
Highlighting his party”s historical involvement, Shah credited former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with courageously presenting the Kashmir case at the United Nations, which he said brought the issue global recognition. He also acknowledged the efforts of Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in championing the cause internationally.
Recalling the region”s history, the Chief Minister said that following Partition in 1947, the people of Kashmir had opted to accede to Pakistan, but India deployed its forces illegally. He added that India later acknowledged at the UN that the region”s future should be decided by its people, a pledge that remains unfulfilled.
Shah also drew a parallel between the situations in Kashmir and Palestine, stating that peace cannot prevail anywhere as long as injustice and human rights violations persist.
In a separate address concerning local matters, he announced that protests would not be permitted on major highways to prevent public inconvenience. While affirming the right to peaceful democratic protest, he stressed that it must be conducted responsibly.
The rally, which saw large public attendance, proceeded from People’s Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid, with participants chanting slogans for Kashmir”s freedom. The procession included members of the Sindh Cabinet, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and other senior officials, all demonstrating solidarity.
Concluding his address, the Chief Minister reiterated that the people of Sindh and Pakistan would continue to stand firmly with their Kashmiri counterparts until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.