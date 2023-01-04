Sindh CM seeks acquittal in Nooriabad reference

Karachi: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appeared in Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday in connection with Nooriabad Power Plant embezzlement reference and filed an plea seeking acquittal under the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir issued a notice to the NAB and adjourned the hearing till 12th January. The co-accused in Nooriabad Power Project Reference have also filed petition in the court seeking acquittal. The petition prayed that the case did not fall under the jurisdiction of NAB after the new NAB law. Hence, the case against them should be dismissed. The court adjourned the hearing till January 12 while issuing a notice to the NAB asking for reply.