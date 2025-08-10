The Sindh government will commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day with a series of athletic competitions in Karachi from August 9th to 14th. The events include a cricket match, mini-marathon, donkey cart race, a multi-sport gala, and a cycling rally.
A cricket match between Qalander-XI and Bhittai-XI will take place at Moin Khan Academy in DHA on August 9th as a night match. A mini-marathon from Nishan-e-Pakistan to Do Darya (Sea View) is scheduled for August 10th at 10:00 a.m. Later that day, a donkey cart race will proceed from Clifton to Frere Hall at 3:00 p.m.
The Captain Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) Sports Gala will occur at the Sindh Youth Club over two days. The opening ceremony is set for August 12th at 5:00 a.m., with the closing ceremony scheduled for August 13th at 5:00 p.m. An M.M Alam Cycle Rally from Frere Hall to Mazar-e-Quaid is slated for August 13th at 6:30 a.m.
Prominent figures, including the Chief Minister of Sindh, senior ministers, provincial advisors, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, and media personalities are expected to attend the festivities.