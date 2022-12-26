Six people, including three children, suffocated to death in Punjab

FAISALABAD: Six people, including three children, were suffocated to death by smoke in two separate incidents on Monday.

In a cold weather, three people, were asphyxiated while sleeping in a house in Nasir Town of Faisalabad. Four persons were sleeping in the night while burning coal in the room to keep it warm. Three of them died by suffocation, while the fourth has been transferred to hospital for medical assistance, rescue sources said.

In another incident of asphyxiation, three children died of smoke during sleep in Shergarh in Okara. Deceased children have been identified as Noor Fatima, Usman and Iqra, police sources said. Two women Abida 25, and Bushra 45 were shifted in precarious condition to hospital for medical support.

The victims had burnt wood to keep their room warm while sleeping in a closed place in a frosty weather, police added. Moreover, in an incident of gas leakage blast in Dhok Hassu of Rawalpindi, a mother and her child sustained serious injuries. They were transferred to hospital for medical attendance, rescue sources said.