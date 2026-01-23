Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan released its latest weighted average customer exchange rates, showing that the US dollar and euro have maintained relatively stable positions against the Pakistani rupee. The report indicates a buying rate of 279.6035 and a selling rate of 280.0286 for the US dollar, while the euro stands at a buying rate of 326.8653 and a selling rate of 327.3552.
According to State Bank of Pakistan’s Domestic Markets and Monetary Management Department, these exchange rates are based on estimates compiled from exchange rate sheets issued daily by various commercial banks. These rates reflect the indicative rates provided by banks for commercial transactions with customers. Other notable currencies include the British pound, with a buying rate of 375.4522 and a selling rate of 376.0291, and the Chinese yuan, with buying and selling rates of 40.1928 and 40.2452, respectively.
The exchange rates are disseminated solely for informational purposes, providing an overview of the prevailing market conditions. The data aims to offer a snapshot of the currency market as quoted by different commercial banks to their clients.
The post State Bank of Pakistan Releases New Exchange Rates Showing Stability in USD and Euro appeared first on Pakistan Business News.