Publicity Department of the CPC Anshan Municipal Committee
ANSHAN, China, May 13, 2025 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/–
Many of New China’s industrial “firsts” were born in Anshan, Liaoning – the “Steel Capital” of China, the first bucket of molten steel, molten iron, and coke, the first seamless steel pipe, the first steel strip coil, etc.
Anshan is built on steel, with its soul shaped by the country’s industrial might. The Ansteel Museum, a top-tier national museum, showcases several of New China’s historic “firsts” achieved by Ansteel. Located right next to Ansteel Group’s main plant, the world’s largest single-site steel production base, it forms a unique industrial landscape. Today, it stands as both a cultural landmark and a popular social media destination in Anshan.
With rapid advances in science and technology, Ansteel has broken through research barriers and solved critical “bottleneck” challenges. From China’s high-speed Fuxing bullet trains to the offshore gas drilling platform Blue Whale 1, from the world’s longest sea bridge – the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge – to China’s first aircraft carrier, the CNS Liaoning, Ansteel continues to serve as the backbone of national industry, reinforcing China’s strength with its “firstborn steel” pride.
Visit Anshan in May, where steel strength meets spring blossoms.
Qianshan Scenic Area, a perfect harmony of nature and culture, boasts over 260 renowned natural and cultural attractions. Legend says that its 999 interconnected peaks resemble a chain of emerald lotuses reaching for the sky, earning it the poetic name “Thousand-Lotus Mountain”. With over 95% vegetation coverage and exceptionally high negative oxygen ion levels, it has been honored as “China’s Natural Oxygen Bar” by the China Meteorological Service Association.
There a line that goes, “I envy not heavenly birds above, but revel in the delight of hot springs I love”. As a national 4A-level tourist attraction, Tanggangzi Hot Spring draws visitors with its top-quality mineral waters at an average temperature of 72 degrees centigrade.
This city blends fiery steel with soothing hot springs, strong yet tender at its core.
Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Anshan Municipal Committee