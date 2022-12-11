Swati remanded to Sindh police on three-day physical remand

QAMBAR: The judicial magistrate of a Qambar town court of Sindh on Sunday remanded PTI Senator Azam Swati in police custody for a three-day physical remand in cases pertaining to controversial statements against army on the social media site Twitter.

Police presented Swati before the judicial magistrate and civil judge and pleaded for physical remand of the PTI leader following which the judicial magistrate granted the three-day physical remand. During the appearance before the court, strict security measures were adopted and capturing photos or videos was prohibited. PTI Senator Saif Ullah Abro and PTI lawyers were also present outside the court.

Sindh police on Friday took Swati into custody from Quetta after Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered Balochistan police to quash all five first information reports (FIRs) registered against Swati over his controversial tweets against top military officials.

Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to release of Senator Azam Swati and also quash all the first information reports (FIR) registered against the PTI lawmaker in the province. The court on Saturday also ordered the police to release PTI Senator Azam Swati.

BHC also ordered the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to not file any more cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati. Swati’s son Usman Swati had filed a petition in BHC challenging the registration of FIRs against his father in the case of controversial tweets. The complainant had made police, the home department and the FIA party in the plea.

Swati was arrested last month. It was the second time the senator was taken into custody by the FIA in less than two months over controversial tweets about senior military leaders. He was also nominated in a number of cases registered in Balochistan and Sindh for using vile language and “provoking the people against the army”.

Swati was transferred to Quetta on last Friday after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed him over to the Balochistan police and subsequently on Sunday, a judicial magistrate remanded him in police custody for five days.