Three gunned down over pretext of honour in Jaffarabad area

JAFFARABAD: Three people, including a woman, were gunned down over pretext of honour in Jaffarabad area of Balochistan on Monday.

According to police, in Dera Allahyar area of Jaffarabad, unidentified men opened fire, killing three people including a woman on the spot. They also injured a girl. The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby hospital, where the unidentified armed men also tried to kill the injured girl.

However, the hospital staff saved the injured woman and later upon being informed the police reached the spot to control the situation. Meanwhile, a man allegedly killed his sister in the name of honor after she came to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband.

According to the police, accused Liaquat killed his sister after he took her out of their parents’ house ‘to drop her off to husband’. The deceased, Jutti Bibi, had an altercation with her husband, police said, following which she left her home and arrived at her parents’.