Three killed as marriage party meets accident near Sukkur

SUKKUR: Three people, including a woman, were killed when a van carrying wedding guests collided with a trailer on the Ghotki section of National Highway on Sunday.

The wedding party of two brothers Kaltar Lal and Akshay Kumar was going to Ghotki from Sukkur in a van which was collided by the trailer on the Ghotki section of National Highway. As a result, Phuli Khatoon, Morlala and movie maker Adeel died on the spot.

More than 12 injured people were rushed to Sukkur Civil Hospital where three of the injured are said to be in the critical condition.