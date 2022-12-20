Three killed in traffic accident

MULTAN: Three people were killed and 12 others injured as a speeding van overturned near a blind turn on Multan Road on Tuesday. Rescuers and police said the incident took place apparently due to dense fog and speeding. Members of a family were heading to Okara from Lahore when they met with the fatal accident. Three travelers, including a woman, were killed in the tragedy. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals by locals and rescuers and four of them were said to be critical.

Police said they were investigating the case. Punjab CM Chaudhary Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the tragic demise of three passengers including a woman. He ordered best medical treatment for the injured victims and sought report of the tragic incident from the local authorities.