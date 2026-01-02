High-level discussions focusing on the urgent need for coordinated measures to resolve Karachi’s fundamental issues took place on Monday, as Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedal Khan, met with parliamentarians, business leaders, and political figures. The consultations underscored the city”s role as the nation”s economic lifeline and the pressing need to alleviate public difficulties stemming from its longstanding challenges.
A separate meeting with Senator Aamir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Health, involved a detailed exchange on the national economic situation, with a specific focus on the challenges facing Sindh province and its capital. The dialogue stressed that as the country”s economic backbone, Karachi requires immediate and effective strategies to address its core problems and ease the hardships faced by its residents.
The discussion also encompassed the broader development of Sindh, touching upon matters of health, employment, and the provision of basic amenities. Both officials considered parliamentary affairs and the legislative process, reaffirming their commitment to utilising the parliamentary platform for coordinated, positive legislation in the national interest and to continue joint efforts for the resolution of public issues.
In a separate engagement, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges and a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, called on the Deputy Chairman. Their conversation centred on parliamentary affairs, the function of Upper House committees, and other matters of mutual interest. The source noted that Senator Mehdi presented a bouquet to Mr Khan.
Mr Khan also held consultations with various delegations representing the business community, political parties, and other stakeholders from across Karachi and Sindh. These sessions involved in-depth discussions on the region’s challenges, the prevailing economic conditions, and specific issues related to trade and commerce.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chairman stated that the national economy is gradually moving towards recovery under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He asserted that the government is undertaking “serious and practical steps” to resolve the longstanding problems of the country”s primary commercial hub.
Concluding his engagements, the Deputy Chairman thanked the senators and the visiting delegations, reaffirming Parliament’s commitment to addressing public concerns, ensuring economic stability, and strengthening the country’s democratic institutions.