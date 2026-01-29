Karachi: TPL Properties Ltd. (TPLP) announced a significant reduction in its consolidated losses for the fiscal year 2025, as detailed in an analyst briefing held yesterday. The company reported a consolidated loss of PKR 1.9 billion, or a loss per share of PKR 3.45, marking a substantial improvement from the previous fiscal year's loss of PKR 4.0 billion, or PKR 7.17 per share. This represents a 52 percent year-over-year decline in losses, attributed to decreased standalone losses and an increase in subsidiary revenues.
According to AKD Securities Limited, TPL Properties operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, including TPL RMC, TPL Developments, and TPL Property Management, along with a 35 percent stake in TPL REIT Fund I. The company's revenue streams primarily consist of management fees from its subsidiaries and dividend income from the TPL REIT Fund I.
The post TPL Properties Reports Reduced Losses in Fiscal Year 2025 appeared first on Pakistan Business News.