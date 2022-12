HYDERABAD: One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Tuesday..

The accident occurred near cement factory in Hyderabad where an over speeding trailer hit a motorcycle, killing a youth on the spot and critically injuring another. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. Police sources said that the deceased was identified as Mona Lal.