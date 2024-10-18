Tribesmen of Ghaibezai Achakzai tribe on Friday blocked Quetta-Chaman highway near Jungle Piralizai area against the alleged kidnapping of Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Achakzai, central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.
According to detail, Quetta-Chaman highway was blocked by the tribesmen of Ghaibezai Achakzai tribe near Jungle Piralizai are of district Killa Abdullah against the enforced disappearance of Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Achakzai, central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.
Long queues of vehicles were seen stuck on Quetta-Chaman highway. Quetta-Chaman highway remained blocked till filing this report.